Australia - October jobs added: -46.3K (vs. +50K expected) & Unemployment rate 5.2% (4.8% expected)
Australian Labour Market report for October, the survey was conducted September 26 to October 9
Employment Change: -46.3K for an ugly miss indeed
expected 50K, prior -138K
expected 4.8%, prior 4.6%
prior was 26.7K
prior was -164.7K
expected 64.9%, prior was 64.5%
Labour underutilisation rate 14.7% the highest since December 2020.
For background to this:
- Australian jobs report due Thursday 11 November 2021 - preview (WPAC were on the ball with this, tipping the report would be negative due to it not capturing the opening up of the state of Victoria and only catching the early days of reopening in NSW state)
