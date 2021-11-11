Australia - October jobs added: -46.3K (vs. +50K expected) & Unemployment rate 5.2% (4.8% expected)

Australian Labour Market report for October, the survey was conducted September 26 to October 9

Employment Change: -46.3K for an ugly miss indeed

  • expected 50K, prior -138K 

Unemployment Rate: 5.2% 

  • expected 4.8%, prior 4.6%

Full-Time Employment Change: -40.4K 

  • prior was 26.7K

Part-Time Employment Change: K 

  • prior was -164.7K

Participation Rate: 64.7% 

  • expected 64.9%, prior was 64.5%

Underemployment higher also, to 9.5% from 9.2% the previous month
Labour underutilisation rate 14.7% the highest since December 2020. 


