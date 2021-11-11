Australia - October jobs added: -46.3K (vs. +50K expected) & Unemployment rate 5.2% (4.8% expected)

Australian Labour Market report for October, the survey was conducted September 26 to October 9



expected 50K, prior -138K Unemployment Rate: 5.2%

expected 4.8%, prior 4.6% Full-Time Employment Change: -40.4K

prior was 26.7K Part-Time Employment Change: K

prior was -164.7K Participation Rate: 64.7%

Labour underutilisation rate 14.7% the highest since December 2020.









For background to this: