Australia October Melbourne Institute inflation +1.5% vs +1.5% y/y prior

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

The private inflation survey from the Melbourne Institute:

  • Prior was +1.5% y/y
  • Month-over-month inflation +0.1% vs +0.1% prior
Official inflation data only comes once per quarter in Australia and that's truly baffling to me.
