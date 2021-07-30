Australia PM Morrison: 80% of adult population needs to be fully vaccinated before considering reopening borders

Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, remarks

Those vaccinated will have "special rules" applied to them

That considering they pose a lesser health risk to the community







Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

As of 28 July, roughly 14% of the total population in Australia has been fully vaccinated.

This is with regards to international borders and that will likely take some time, if even able to reach such a figure considering that there is some degree of hesitancy among the population in wanting to get vaccinated.