Australia PM Morrison: 80% of adult population needs to be fully vaccinated before considering reopening borders
Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, remarks
This is with regards to international borders and that will likely take some time, if even able to reach such a figure considering that there is some degree of hesitancy among the population in wanting to get vaccinated.
- Those vaccinated will have "special rules" applied to them
- That considering they pose a lesser health risk to the community
As of 28 July, roughly 14% of the total population in Australia has been fully vaccinated.