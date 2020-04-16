Australia PM Morrison: Attention turning to road out of virus lockdown
Comments by Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison
- Says RBA governor and Treasury briefed the national Cabinet today
- Need to be be prepared for very sobering economic news in the months ahead
- Need broader testing regime to lift restrictions
- Need to improve tracing capability to an industrial capacity
- We will be reviewing restrictions in the next four weeks
- Social distancing restrictions to remain in place
For most governments now, the next key point of action is planning for life after lockdown measures are eased in the coming weeks. Australia has done well to contain the epidemic all things considered, with total cases sitting at just over 6,000 for now.
The Department of Health reported 6,447 confirmed cases as of yesterday, a rise of just 47 cases i.e. +0.73% from the previous day.