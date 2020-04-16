Australia PM Morrison: Attention turning to road out of virus lockdown

Comments by Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison

Says RBA governor and Treasury briefed the national Cabinet today

Need to be be prepared for very sobering economic news in the months ahead

Need broader testing regime to lift restrictions

Need to improve tracing capability to an industrial capacity

We will be reviewing restrictions in the next four weeks

Social distancing restrictions to remain in place

For most governments now, the next key point of action is planning for life after lockdown measures are eased in the coming weeks. Australia has done well to contain the epidemic all things considered, with total cases sitting at just over 6,000 for now.





The Department of Health reported 6,447 confirmed cases as of yesterday, a rise of just 47 cases i.e. +0.73% from the previous day.







