Australia PM Morrison: Coronavirus outbreak in Victoria state is only localised

Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
AUD/USD pivotal price resistance at 0.6977
-
AUD/USD inches higher on the session and closer towards key near-term levels
-
Cable pares early losses, buyers look to wrestle back some near-term control
-
EUR/USD trades narrowly to start the session but sellers in near-term control
-
Stocks fall on coronavirus concerns. NASDAQ snaps the longest winning streak of 2020
Forex Orders
Central Banks
-
BOJ looking likely to cut economic forecasts, not policy (there is a but if yen firms)
-
More from BOJ Gov Kuroda: Japan Q2 GDP likely to see considerable contraction
-
BOJ's Kuroda reiterates the Bank will maintain stability in Japan's financial markets
-
BOJ policy board member says BOJ will control rates to prevent collapse in Japan's finances
-
Central bank warning on lower than normal forex liquidity