Australia PM Morrison: Coronavirus outbreak in Victoria state is only localised

ScoMo plays down the recent rise in cases in Victoria





National Cabinet to stick with plans to further ease restrictions

We remain on track in dealing with the coronavirus, the curve remains flat

Expects states - except for Western Australia - to reopen borders in July

Eamonn had more on the Victoria situation earlier in the day here . If anything, you can notice that this is now the new theme among governments everywhere i.e. we're going to put out fires when we see one, not take a blanket measure as before.





As I mentioned before, the only way lockdowns will ever return is if the second wave will be more threatening than the initial outbreak itself. Otherwise, almost all countries will have to settle for moving forward at the cost of human lives - as sad as it sounds.



