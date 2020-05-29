Australia PM Morrison: Not considering sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong matter
At least that won't stir the pot any more than it is nowAustralia-China relations have been a little rocky as of late and remains a key risk factor for the aussie outlook, so the headline here should at least inject a tad bit more calm.
Meanwhile, Morrison also says that he would consider a travel bubble with New Zealand if some Australian states kept their borders closed. I reckon that is unlikely, as it should be a case of settling the domestic situation first before turning attention to travel activity.