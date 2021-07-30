Australia PM Morrison outlines road map out of restrictions for the country

Some targets laid out by Morrison and the government





Phase A as is the current situation

Phase B is when 70% of the vaccine-eligible population is fully vaccinated both nationally and in that state/territory

Phase C is when the fully vaccinated target hits 80%

Only when reaching Phase C it can lead to extension of "travel bubbles" with other candidate countries





That said, one has to think that this road map will surely change depending on the virus situation and also how feasible it is to reach Phase C in a "reasonable" amount of time.







If this extends all the way through to 2023, that would be a rough blow to the Australian economy as it will lag other major economies rather significantly.

Morrison does say that they have not set a timetable to hit the above targets but given how things are progressing, it will take a while and is not likely to be met this year.