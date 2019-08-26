Australia PM Morrison says a trade deal with UK could be completed within a year
Scott Morrison comment
I don't think a trade deal between the two moves the needle owing to the massive distance between them. Australia's three largest exports to the UK are 'precious metals, stones and jewellery' (mainly gold and diamonds), lead and beverages. The EU already has zero tariffs on Australian metals.
- Meeting with Boris Johnson left him pretty certain that the UK PM can deliver Brexit
- Says he thinks a trade deal with Britain could be completed within a year