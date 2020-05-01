Australia PM Morrison says to bring forward consideration of relaxing restrictions to next Friday

Australia prime minister, Scott Morrison, speaks in Canberra





Now about 1.5 million people on jobseeker allowance

Overseas migration expectation to fall by about a third this year

The general restrictions in Australia still apply but depending on which state/territory you are in, these tend to differ based on the severity of the virus outbreak. But the country in general has done well to contain the spread over the past few weeks.





As of the latest update yesterday, Australia reported just 10 new coronavirus cases with several states/territories - SA, ACT, NT - recording zero new cases for a few days now.





You can check out Australia and other countries' coronavirus data here



