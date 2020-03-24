Australia PM Morrison says to extend social restrictions

ScoMo is delivering a press conference in Canberra





Australia to close food courts in shopping centers from midnight tomorrow

To close beauty salons, some other personal services

To close theme parks, recreation centers

Says people should not congregate outdoors in groups

Says bans all non-essential travel overseas

At least they are finally doing something and these measures are better than nothing. However, school closures are not part of the restrictions though as ScoMo insists that "it is safe to send children to schools".



