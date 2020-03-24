Australia PM Morrison says to extend social restrictions

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ScoMo is delivering a press conference in Canberra


  • Australia to close food courts in shopping centers from midnight tomorrow
  • To close beauty salons, some other personal services
  • To close theme parks, recreation centers
  • Says people should not congregate outdoors in groups
  • Says bans all non-essential travel overseas
ForexLive
At least they are finally doing something and these measures are better than nothing. However, school closures are not part of the restrictions though as ScoMo insists that "it is safe to send children to schools".

