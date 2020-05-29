Australia PM Morrison: The risk of the virus outbreak remains great
Comments by Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison
- Aiming to suppress the virus so the economy can reopen
- Federal hospital funding to total A$131 billion over 5 years
- National cabinet to continue to meet every 2 weeks
Despite being one of the more successful nations in combating the coronavirus outbreak, ScoMo isn't taking any chances here. If anything, the message above continues to reaffirm that Australia may not reopen its borders any time soon.