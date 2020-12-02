Australia PMIs for November (final) - Services 55.4 (prior 53.7) & Composite 54.9 (prior 54.7)

Australia - Markit Services and Composite PMI for November (final)

preliminary 54.9, prior 53.7

prior 54.7

Some of the main points from the report:

New orders rose for a third consecutive month despite falling exports.

firms take on additional staff for the first time since January

Confidence regarding the year-ahead outlook remained elevated

Respondents highlighted that a further easing of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19) pandemic was a key reason for the rise in activity.

Inflows of new business rose at a faster pace in November, although the rate of increase was modest and noticeably below the rise in output.

stronger demand stemmed from the domestic market as export orders continued to decline

Employment increased for the first time in ten months during November, rising at the fastest pace for one-and-a half years.

Input prices rose for a sixth month running, with the pace of inflation accelerating to a two-year high. Greater business expenses were linked to higher wage costs due to reduced government subsidies and rising workforce numbers.

Higher shipping costs and greater fuel prices also contributed to increased input prices.





Services 55.4Composite 54.9