Australia preliminary exports data for March +29% m/m

Australian Bureau of Statistics trade data (flash reading) for March

Merchandise (goods) exports rose $8 billion or 29 per cent in March 2020

preliminary figures reflect a significant rise in exports from the resources sector

Among the key movers were exports of iron ore to China … increased significantly following declines in January and February.

also large increases in the value of exports of coal, gas and petroleum, and strong exports of non-monetary gold, particularly to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.





value of goods imported also increased in March 2020, up 10 per cent on February 2020,

increases in the value of imports of non-monetary gold, aircraft and consumer electronics such as laptop computers and mobile phones





AUD got a bit of a pop on this. Exports have been a bright spot for the Australian economy for a couple of years now - still looking good after a wobble in Jan and Feb.



