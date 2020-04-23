Australia preliminary exports data for March +29% m/m

Australian Bureau of Statistics trade data (flash reading) for March

Merchandise (goods) exports rose $8 billion or 29 per cent in March 2020
  • preliminary figures reflect a significant rise in exports from the resources sector
  • Among the key movers were exports of iron ore to China … increased significantly following declines in January and February.
  • also large increases in the value of exports of coal, gas and petroleum, and strong exports of non-monetary gold, particularly to Hong Kong and the United Kingdom.

value of goods imported also increased in March 2020, up 10 per cent on February 2020,
  • increases in the value of imports of non-monetary gold, aircraft and consumer electronics such as laptop computers and mobile phones

AUD got a bit of a pop on this. Exports have been a bright spot for the Australian economy for a couple of years now - still looking good after a wobble in Jan and Feb. 

See here for global coronavirus case data
