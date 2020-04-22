Australia Preliminary March retail sales data +8.2% m/m

AUD data. The Australian Bureau of Statistics is releasing 'preliminary' data for a number of economic indicators during this crisis, to help get a picture of how the economy is responding in a more timely fashion.





Australian retail turnover +8.2% m/m





ABS cite:



strongest seasonally adjusted rise ever

preliminary figures subject to revision with the final monthly estimate published 6 May

unprecedented demand in March in the Food retailing industry, with strong sales across supermarkets, liquor retailing and other specialised food.

monthly turnover doubled for products such as toilet and tissue paper, and rice and pasta

sales were also strong in retail industries selling items related to home offices for example

rises were slightly offset by strong falls in industries including cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services, and clothing, footwear and personal accessory retailing, which were impacted by new social distancing regulations introduced in March









