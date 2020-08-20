Australia preliminary PMIs (August): Manufacturing 53.9 (prior 54.0) & Services 48.1 (prior 58.2)
Australia CBA / Markit preliminary PMIs for August
Manufacturing 53.9
- prior 54.0
Services 48.1
- prior 58.2
Composite 48.8 (employment contracted at a steeper rate)
- prior 57.8
CBA Head of Australian Economics, Gareth Aird:
- "The decline in business activity over August is hardly surprising given the lockdown measures in Victoria. With the August composite flash PMI only modestly in contractionary territory it is highly likely that outside of Victoria private output continued to expand over the month"
- "The fall in employment is the inevitable consequence of shutting down large parts of the Victorian economy. Encouragingly, firms collectively retain an optimistic view on the outlook despite the setback in Victoria. Ongoing fiscal support for households and businesses remains critical to ensuring that optimism is not misplaced"