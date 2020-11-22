Australia preliminary PMIs for November. Manufacturing 56.1 (prior 54.2) & Services 54.9 (prior 53.7)
Australia preliminary PMIs for November
- manufacturing 56.1 vs. prior 54.2
- services 54.9 vs. prior 53.7
- composite 54.7 vs. prior 53.5
Encouraging improvements.
- manufacturing hits a 35 month high, services highest for 4 months
Australia's second-largest population state (including Australia's second-largest population city) was emerging from a harsh lockdown into November.
The final for these will follow in the first week of December.