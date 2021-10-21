Australia preliminary PMIs October: Manufacturing 57.3 (expected 58.6)

Australia Markit preliminary (flash) PMIs for October - all three have hit a four-month high.

Manufacturing 57.3 vs expected 58.6 prior 56.8

Services 52.0 vs. expected 51.1 prior 45.5

Composite 52.2 vs. prior 46.5 Commentary via Markit: Commentary via Markit:

Following the turnaround in September, the IHS Markit Flash Australia Composite PMI indicated that the Australian economy is back in expansion in October as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions and plans for further opening up of the Australian economy restored confidence and rejuvenated economic activity in the country.

The return to growth for demand and backlogged work likewise reflected the improvement in overall confidence, with business sentiment rising to the highest level since February.

Higher demand however translated to greater strains on the supply chain as we saw vendor performance deteriorate and price pressures further accumulate in October. Meanwhile employment levels rose at a slower rate with reports of constraints when trying to hire staff. These are issues that may persist in the short- to medium-term for firms as they take their time to clear.





Bolding is mine, familiar themes right around the globe.