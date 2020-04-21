Australia preliminary retail sales data due today - preview

Coming up at 0130 GMT on Thursday 22 April 2020

The Australian Bureau of Statistics is releasing 'preliminary' data for a number of economic indicators during this crisis, to help get a picture of how the economy is responding in a more timely fashion.





Today we get prelim results for March retail sales.

These are likely to show a positive due to stockpiling by consumers when fear took hold.





Via ANZ:

looking for 4% m/m

represents unique stockpiling behaviour during the transition to lockdown conditions

Sharp downturns in retail expenditure will follow the March spike

we detected three distinct phases of household spending in response to lockdown conditions

first phase was grocery, pharmaceutical and toiletries spending at the peak of phase 1 (week ending 20 March)

second phase was a broader preparation … demand for recreation goods, home exercise equipment, work-from-home setups and purchases relating to home improvement projects … peak of this phase (week ending 27 March)

A sharp decline in social retail spending (fashion, dining/takeaway) occurred across these phases and reached a floor at the end of March

Retail expenditure in April is likely to reveal the beginnings of the third phase of lockdown ... It's likely that from here an underlying weakness in household spending will emerge.

















