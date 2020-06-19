Australia preliminary retail sales figures, May: +16.3%

The 'final' for this data point will follow on July 3.

Preliminary retail sales figures for May come in at +16.3%

For April Australia retail sales were -17.7%

A good bounce back was expected (although no survey or expectations was conducted).





A retail sales rise for every industry in May

large rise for clothing, footwear, personal accessory retailing, also for cafes & restaurants, takeaway food.

sales turnover +5.3% y/y

Encouraging numbers if they are confirmed (prelim is subject to revision, of course).





Lockdown restrictions were partially and slowly lifted in May (lifting of restrictions continues)



