Australia preliminary retail sales figures, May: +16.3%

The 'final' for this data point will follow on July 3. 

Preliminary retail sales figures for May come in at +16.3%
  • For April Australia retail sales were -17.7%
A good bounce back was expected (although no survey or expectations was conducted).

A retail sales rise for every industry in May
  • large rise for clothing, footwear, personal accessory retailing, also for cafes & restaurants, takeaway food.
  • sales turnover +5.3% y/y 
Encouraging numbers if they are confirmed (prelim is subject to revision, of course). 

Lockdown restrictions were partially and slowly lifted in May (lifting of restrictions continues) 

