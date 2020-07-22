Australia preliminary retail sales for June +2.4% m/m (prior was +16.9%)

Australian Bureau of Statistics is publishing preliminary readings as a guide (only a guide, subject to revision)

For the y/y, up 8.2%

led by cafes, restaurants, clothing, footwear

ABS says yet again there was some evidence of stockpiling .... flour, rice and pasta for the carb heads, toilet paper too.



Folks coming out of lock down and buying (and good news for the people of Melbourne, they'll get to do so twice … eventually)















