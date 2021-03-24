Australia preliminary Trade Balance for February 8.1 bn (prior 10.142bn)
Exports and imports boht higher on the month:
- Exports of goods in February 2021 increased $502m (2%, prior was +6%) to $32,113m. For the y/y +17%
- Imports of goods in February 2021 increased $577m (2%, prior was -2%) to $24,013m. For the y/y +12%
Key country movements:
- China declined $990m (-8%)
- Japan declined $162m (-4%)
- Singapore increased $752m (67%)
- South Korea increased $594m (30%)
- India increased $390m (33%)