Australia preliminary Trade Balance for February 8.1 bn (prior 10.142bn)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Exports and imports boht higher on the month:

  • Exports of goods in February 2021 increased $502m (2%, prior was +6%) to $32,113m. For the y/y +17%
  • Imports of goods in February 2021 increased $577m (2%, prior was -2%) to $24,013m. For the y/y +12%

Key country movements:

  •     China declined $990m (-8%)   
  •     Japan declined $162m (-4%) 
  •     Singapore increased $752m (67%)
  •     South Korea increased $594m (30%)
  •     India increased $390m (33%)



