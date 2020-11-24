Australia preliminary trade data for October, export +6%m/m, imports +8%

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Australian Bureau of Statistics with a flash release on Australia's international trade in October - please note subject to revision (often quite substantial).

In summary:
  • Exports of goods in October 2020 +6% m/m and -3% y/y
  • Imports +8% m/m, -10% y/y
  • a goods trade surplus of $4,840m
Iron ore exports reached a record high export value of $10,945m. 
  • iron ore accounted for 36% of total exports
Top five export destinations
  • China increased $873m (7%)
  • South Korea increased $593m (35%)
  • United Kingdom (UK) increased $367m (26%)
  • Japan increased $324m (11%)
  • USA increased $52m (5%)
AUD not doing too much. It added on a few points (along with similar boosts for other 'risk' trades) earlier on the sentiment boosting announcement that the transition to a Biden presidency had begun and has not done much since.

---
Preliminary merchandise trade release is part of a range of special surveys the Australian Bureau of Statistics is conducting to provide more timely economic data during the coronavirus pandemic.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose