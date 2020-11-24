Australia preliminary trade data for October, export +6%m/m, imports +8%

The Australian Bureau of Statistics with a flash release on Australia's international trade in October - please note subject to revision (often quite substantial).

In summary:

Exports of goods in October 2020 +6% m/m and -3% y/y

Imports +8% m/m, -10% y/y

a goods trade surplus of $4,840m

Iron ore exports reached a record high export value of $10,945m.

iron ore accounted for 36% of total exports

Top five export destinations

China increased $873m (7%)

South Korea increased $593m (35%)

United Kingdom (UK) increased $367m (26%)

Japan increased $324m (11%)

USA increased $52m (5%)

AUD not doing too much. It added on a few points (along with similar boosts for other 'risk' trades) earlier on the sentiment boosting announcement that the transition to a Biden presidency had begun and has not done much since.





---

Preliminary merchandise trade release is part of a range of special surveys the Australian Bureau of Statistics is conducting to provide more timely economic data during the coronavirus pandemic.

