Australia preliminary trade figures for January, exports drop 9% m/m

Exports have been holding up but dropped in January from December, via the Australian Bureau of Statistics:  

  • Exports of goods in January 2021 declined $3,047m (-9%) to $32,126m
  • Imports of goods in January 2021 declined $2,626m (-10%) to $23,372m
  • For January 2021 there is a goods trade surplus of $8,754m (original, current price, merchandise trade basis)

Key country movements:

•    China declined $1,112m (-8%)
•    Japan declined $735m (-17%)
•    United States of America (USA) declined $616m (-33%)
•    South Korea declined $33m (-2%)
•    India increased $1m (0%)


Exports +13% y/y, imports -7% y/y 
The prelim figures are, of course, subject to revision. Final monthly estimate for January will be published on 4 March.

