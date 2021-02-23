Australia preliminary trade figures for January, exports drop 9% m/m
Exports have been holding up but dropped in January from December, via the Australian Bureau of Statistics:
- Exports of goods in January 2021 declined $3,047m (-9%) to $32,126m
- Imports of goods in January 2021 declined $2,626m (-10%) to $23,372m
- For January 2021 there is a goods trade surplus of $8,754m (original, current price, merchandise trade basis)
Key country movements:
• China declined $1,112m (-8%)
• Japan declined $735m (-17%)
• United States of America (USA) declined $616m (-33%)
• South Korea declined $33m (-2%)
• India increased $1m (0%)
Exports +13% y/y, imports -7% y/y
---
The prelim figures are, of course, subject to revision. Final monthly estimate for January will be published on 4 March.