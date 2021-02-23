Australia preliminary trade figures for January, exports drop 9% m/m

Exports have been holding up but dropped in January from December, via the Australian Bureau of Statistics:

Exports of goods in January 2021 declined $3,047m (-9%) to $32,126m

Imports of goods in January 2021 declined $2,626m (-10%) to $23,372m

For January 2021 there is a goods trade surplus of $8,754m (original, current price, merchandise trade basis)

Key country movements: • China declined $1,112m (-8%)

• Japan declined $735m (-17%)

• United States of America (USA) declined $616m (-33%)

• South Korea declined $33m (-2%)

• India increased $1m (0%)



Exports +13% y/y, imports -7% y/y

---





The prelim figures are, of course, subject to revision. Final monthly estimate for January will be published on 4 March.



