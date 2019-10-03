Australia press: AUD1bn for small scale infrastructure projects, to employ thousands

Local press here in Australia reporting on what the RBA and federal government both want - MOAR infrastructure spending.

The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age can reveal close to $1 billion has been earmarked by states for small scale infrastructure projects that are expected to employ thousands of Australians



While the federal government has stressed the economy's overall fundamentals are sound, new data suggests household spending is continuing to struggle. Retail figures due on Friday will be the first major test of the Morrison government's tax cuts delivered from July.



Link here for much more.

Coming up from Australia today;

0130 GMT Reserve Bank of Australia Financial Stability Review The FSR provides the RBA's assessment of the current condition of the financial system & potential risks to financial stability. It contains a number of items on topics of special interest.

The FSR is issued half-yearly. 0130 GMT Australia Retail Sales for August expected +0.5% m/m, prior -0.1% 0320 GMT Speech by Luci Ellis, RBA Assistant Governor (Economic Group)









