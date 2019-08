Capex data from Australia for the April to June quarter of 2019

Another disappointing result … miss for this headline

Australia Private Capital Expenditure for Q2 -0.5% q/q

expected +0.4%

prior -1.7%

The "3rd estimate" is not so bad, coming in at AUD 113.4bn, pretty much as expected





Plant and equipment +2.5% q/q

building and structures -3.3% q/q













