Australia private sector credit for August: +0.2% (expected 0.3% prior 0.2%)

Reserve Bank of Australia credit data

0.2 % m/m

expected 0.3% prior 0.2% m/m

expected 3.0% prior 3.1% y/y

The table below has a little more. The slow down in housing credit is well known. The recovery is very slow and is weighing on construction activity.





Business credit growth is not setting any records either. These numbers overall will be a negative input for the AUD, but this is a lower tier data point so eyes will quickly turn to other factors, RBA tomorrow and China/US tensions.











2.9 % y/y