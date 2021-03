Australia Private Sector Credit for February

expected 0.3% m/m, prior 0.2%

expected 1.7% y/y, prior 1.7%





Credit for housing once again propping the figures up. This provides an inkling as to why Australian authorities are loath to do too much about surging house prices.









Business credit is negative y/y. First time this has happened in nearly a decade. Does not auger well for employment growth ahead.





+0.2% m/m+1.6% y/y