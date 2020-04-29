Australia Q1 inflation - headline CPI : 0.3% q/q (vs. expected 0.2%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

January to March inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics 

Headline: 0.3% q/q 

  • expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.7%  
  • For the y/y 2.2% vs. expected 1.9%, prior 1.8%

Core inflation:

Trimmed mean

  • 0.5% q/q vs. expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.4%
  •  1.8% y/y vs. expected 1.6% y/y, prior 1.6%  

Weighted median

  •  0.5% q/q vs. expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%
  • 1.7% y/y vs. expected 1.5% y/y, prior was 1.3%

---
Background to this:

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose