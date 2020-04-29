Australia Q1 inflation - headline CPI : 0.3% q/q (vs. expected 0.2%)
January to March inflation data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics
Headline: 0.3% q/q
- expected 0.2% q/q, prior 0.7%
- For the y/y 2.2% vs. expected 1.9%, prior 1.8%
Core inflation:
Trimmed mean
- 0.5% q/q vs. expected 0.3% q/q, prior 0.4%
- 1.8% y/y vs. expected 1.6% y/y, prior 1.6%
Weighted median
- 0.5% q/q vs. expected 0.4% q/q, prior 0.4%
- 1.7% y/y vs. expected 1.5% y/y, prior was 1.3%
---
Background to this:
- Australia March quarter inflation due Wednesday 29 April 2020 - preview
- Australia CPI data due at 0130GMT - preview