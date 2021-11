Australia Inventories for Q3, expected -0.6% q/q, prior 0.2%.

Inventories are an input to the GDP numbers. The run-down of stocks over the third quarter due to Delta lockdown impacts, as you see above, expected at -0.6% q/q will subtract from the GDP result.





Most traders are looking through Q3 data, ahead to the expected bounce back in Australia's economy in Q4.