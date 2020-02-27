Australia Q4 capex -2.8% q/q (vs. expected 0.5%)

Private new capital expenditure in the fourth quarter of 2019, a big, big miss

You may recall the mammoth crash in business confidence last year - one impact of this is in capital expenditure. 
  • mining capex -2.7%
  • manufacturing capex -10.1%
  • other -1.9%

More:
  • Estimate 5 for '19-20: AUD 120bn (from 117 for the previous estimate, 4)
  • 2020/21 estimate 100bn AUD
  • Q4 capex on building -5.9% q/q
  • Q4 plant and machinery +0.8% q/q
Another drag on Q4 GDP (data due Wednesday 4 March) 


Via ABS:
