Australia reports 8 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases

This adding to the new outbreak in Queensland - the new cases are all in that state.

Capital city Brisbane went into a 3 dat lockdown yesterday

8 new local cases

6 close contacts of confirmed cases

2 under investigation (believed to be linked)





Note that lockdown are now unsupported by any wage subsidies, that program has ended in Australia. The rollout of vaccinations is way, way behind target. There are now heightened economic risks to lockdowns in the country.



