Australia retail sales for August -1.7% m/m (expected -2.5%)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia lockdown sales data down m/m 

Australia retail sales for August drop 0.7% y/y

AUD has been offered during morning local trade, most of the chatter is concerns on China. 
