Australia Retail Sales for December: -0.5% m/m (expected -0.2%)

Australia Retail Sales for December - this is of most focus of all the data points hitting at the same time from Australia

A big miss at -0.5% on the month. Some 'give back' of the strong Nov figure was expected, but not of this magnitude. Its likely analysts are still coming to grips with the 'black Friday' phenomena which is fairly recent to Australia … and given there is only one data a point a year this makes figuring it out a tad difficult.

expected -0.2%, prior +1.0%, revised from +0.9%



