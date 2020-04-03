Australia Retail Sales for February 0.5% m/m (expected 0.4%)

Australian data

Retail Sales for February +0.5% m/m

expected 0.4%

prior -0.3%

Of course, this is stale, the coronavirus outbreak hit in Australia in March. Having said this due to the surge in panic buying retail sales will be higher again in ozAustralia in March.





And another thing, the more of this old, pre-virus-outbreak, data I see from Australia the more it appears the economy had started to show decent signs of improvement. Bummer.







