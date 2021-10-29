Australia Retail Sales for September +1.3% m/m (expected 0.2%)
expected 0.2% m/m, prior -1.7%
Recovering after three down months in succession.
Australia's largest population state of NSW began emerging from lockdown in the month and recorded a rise in sales. Victoria, the second largest population state, remained in lockdown during the month and recorded a fall in sales.
Overall, the level of sales remains below its May result prior to these two states entering their lockdowns.