Australia Retail Sales for September  +1.3% m/m (expected 0.2%)

Australia Retail Sales for September +1.3% m/m, beating the central estimate

  • expected 0.2% m/m, prior -1.7%

Recovering after three down months in succession. 

Australia's largest population state of NSW began emerging from lockdown in the month and recorded a rise in sales. Victoria, the second largest population state, remained in lockdown during the month and recorded a fall in sales. 

Overall, the level of sales remains below its May result prior to these two states entering their lockdowns. 

