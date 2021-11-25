Australia retail sales highlight the Asia-Pacific economic calendar
Tokyo CPI also coming up
Holiday-thinned markets are more of an opportunity for retail than not. The temptation is to tune out and that's fine -- rest is an important part of success -- but they're worth tuning in for because once in awhile there's news that's market moving and it's a rare time when retail can get ahead of the algos and larger players.
Will that happen today? I hope so.
There isn't anything on the agenda that screams drama but we'll get some Japanese CPI data at 2330 GMT and Australian retail sales at 0030 GMT. The details of what's expected are on the economic calendar.