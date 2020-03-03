Australian PM Morrison says targeted fiscal stimulus needed after coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister speaking with media

Fiscal response to be targeted, measurable, scalable



Says the government is focused on jobs, cash flow and investment

Says the government is 'highly aligned' with the RBA on response

Expects the big four banks to pass on full interest rate cut if the RBA lowers the cash rate







Does 'highly aligned' mean the fiscal stimulus in place of monetary stimulus or there will be both? The PM is a polly, he likes being first with good news so looks like a cut it is.



