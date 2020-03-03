Australian PM Morrison says targeted fiscal stimulus needed after coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister speaking with media 

  • Fiscal response to be targeted, measurable, scalable 
  • Says the government is focused on jobs, cash flow and investment 
  • Says the government is 'highly aligned' with the RBA on response 
  • Expects the big four banks to pass on full interest rate cut if the RBA lowers the cash rate

Does 'highly aligned' mean the fiscal stimulus in place of monetary stimulus or there will be both? The PM is a polly, he likes being first with good news so looks like a cut it is.

