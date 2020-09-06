Australia - Services PMI for August: 42.5 (prior 44.0)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This is the final of the 5 PMIs from Australia for the month, the  Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

The small fall for this a bit of a win, with the shutdown of Australia's second-largest city (that is not ending anytime soon) it could have been much worse. 

Some of the details are not encouraging, though. Employment was slashed by 8 points dow to 39.4. Sales (43.3) new orders (45.2) were both lower also. 

All the other August PMI:





For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose