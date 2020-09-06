Australia - Services PMI for August: 42.5 (prior 44.0)

This is the final of the 5 PMIs from Australia for the month, the Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

The small fall for this a bit of a win, with the shutdown of Australia's second-largest city (that is not ending anytime soon) it could have been much worse.





Some of the details are not encouraging, though. Employment was slashed by 8 points dow to 39.4. Sales (43.3) new orders (45.2) were both lower also.





