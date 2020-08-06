Australia Services PMI for July: 44.0 (prior 31.5)

Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index 

  • prior 31.5
Earlier this week we got the CBA services PMI, which was already in expanision in June and maintained it is July albeit at a slightly;y lower level.
Curious disparity between the two PMIs.

  • Australia services PMI for July 58.2 (prior 58.5) Composite 57.8 (prior 57.9)
With Australian data for the next few weeks/months its going to be obligatory to add:
  • just wait until the next lot of figures reflecting the renewed and harsher lock down in Australia's second largest city and state, Melbourne, Victoria …
Melbourne's 'stage 4' lockdown includes a nightly curfew along with widespread business restrictions and closures. 


