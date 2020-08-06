Australia Services PMI for July: 44.0 (prior 31.5)

Australia Australian Industry Group Performance of Services Index

prior 31.5

Earlier this week we got the CBA services PMI, which was already in expanision in June and maintained it is July albeit at a slightly;y lower level.

Curious disparity between the two PMIs.





Australia services PMI for July 58.2 (prior 58.5) Composite 57.8 (prior 57.9)

With Australian data for the next few weeks/months its going to be obligatory to add:

just wait until the next lot of figures reflecting the renewed and harsher lock down in Australia's second largest city and state, Melbourne, Victoria …

Melbourne's 'stage 4' lockdown includes a nightly curfew along with widespread business restrictions and closures.







