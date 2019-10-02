Australia Services PMI for September: 51.5 (prior 51.4)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for September

AiG Services PMI for Sep comes in up 0.1 at 51.5

  • prior 51.4 (in case your abacus is out of battery)
That's two for two so far for expanding AiG PMIs in September. On Monday we'll get the third of the three, the Construction PMI. That will be deep in contraction though. 
 
Services PMI in summary:
  • the second month of mildly positive conditions
  • following a weak month in July
  • trading conditions for some businesses returned to similar levels seen earlier in the year
  • expansion in three of the eight services sectors in September (trend). 
  • Among the business oriented sectors, only finance & insurance reported positive results. Among the consumer-oriented segments, the 'health, education & community services' sector was strongest and the hospitality sector was mildly positive. Two activity indicators in the Australian PSI® were positive and indicating growth in September; new orders picked up and supplier deliveries also rose. Sales remain contractionary and employment was flat
---
Still to come, another services PMI for Sep from Australia:
Already out:

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose