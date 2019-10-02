Australia Services PMI for September: 51.5 (prior 51.4)
Australia Australian Industry Group performance of Services Index for September
AiG Services PMI for Sep comes in up 0.1 at 51.5
- prior 51.4 (in case your abacus is out of battery)
Services PMI in summary:
- the second month of mildly positive conditions
- following a weak month in July
- trading conditions for some businesses returned to similar levels seen earlier in the year
- expansion in three of the eight services sectors in September (trend).
- Among the business oriented sectors, only finance & insurance reported positive results. Among the consumer-oriented segments, the 'health, education & community services' sector was strongest and the hospitality sector was mildly positive. Two activity indicators in the Australian PSI® were positive and indicating growth in September; new orders picked up and supplier deliveries also rose. Sales remain contractionary and employment was flat
Still to come, another services PMI for Sep from Australia:
Already out:
- Australia - AiG Manufacturing PMI (September): 54.7 (prior 53.1)
- Australia CBA/Markit Manufacturing PMI for September, final: 50.3 (prior 50.9)