Australia - shopping centre visits are at 86% of the level at the same time last year

A snippet from the owner of Westfield centres in Australia, was out on Tuesday so a bit of an ICYMI.

customer visits are at 86 per cent of the level at the same time a year ago

92 per cent of stores trading at the Australian centres after the earlier closures

more stores will reopen next month

Westfield centres in New Zealand

94 per cent of stores are trading

---

Westfield malls are not all of retail; in Australia but nevertheless an indicative guide. Someone in the comments on site here yesterday said they'd seen strong traffic …. a bit more evidence from this piece now.







