Australia - shopping centre visits are at 86% of the level at the same time last year
A snippet from the owner of Westfield centres in Australia, was out on Tuesday so a bit of an ICYMI.
- 92 per cent of stores trading at the Australian centres after the earlier closures
- more stores will reopen next month
Westfield centres in New Zealand
- 94 per cent of stores are trading
Westfield malls are not all of retail; in Australia but nevertheless an indicative guide. Someone in the comments on site here yesterday said they'd seen strong traffic …. a bit more evidence from this piece now.