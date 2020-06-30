Australia - shopping centre visits are at 86% of the level at the same time last year

A snippet from the owner of Westfield centres in Australia, was out on Tuesday so a bit of an ICYMI.

  • customer visits are at 86 per cent of the level at the same time a year ago
  • 92 per cent of stores trading at the Australian centres after the earlier closures
  • more stores will reopen next month
Westfield centres in New Zealand
  • 94 per cent of stores are trading
Westfield malls are not all of retail; in Australia but nevertheless an indicative guide. Someone in the comments on site here yesterday said they'd seen strong traffic …. a bit more evidence from this piece now. 


