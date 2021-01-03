Australia - some speculation around of an early Federal election (Q3 or Q4 2021)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

From an opinion/analysis piece in Australia's national newspaper, the columnist goes through various calculations and comes up with a potential September or October 2021 federal election. 

  • attention has turned to a six-week gap in the sitting calendar in September-October and the assumption it has been created for an election.
Its a long, convoluted piece so I won't go into it. Here is the link, it may be gated. 

The previous election was in May of 2019.

