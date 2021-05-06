Australia state of NSW reports another one case of COVID-19 - some restrictions reintroduced

The wife of the man who tested positive yesterday has now tested positive. 

Yesterday's case:
The source of the case has been found say health authorities. 

Restrictions reimposed:
  • Household limit of 20 people/home from 5pm
  • No singing or dancing at indoor venues except at weddings 
  • Masks to be worn indoors & on public transport
 Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, once again takes a measured approach in her government's response. No wide-spread shutdown, just those mild (for Australia) restrictions. 

Awaiting the more hysterical responses from other state Premiers - border closures to Sydney perhaps? 

No dancing!


