Australia state of NSW reports another one case of COVID-19 - some restrictions reintroduced
The wife of the man who tested positive yesterday has now tested positive.
Yesterday's case:
The source of the case has been found say health authorities.
Restrictions reimposed:
- Household limit of 20 people/home from 5pm
- No singing or dancing at indoor venues except at weddings
- Masks to be worn indoors & on public transport
Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, once again takes a measured approach in her government's response. No wide-spread shutdown, just those mild (for Australia) restrictions.
Awaiting the more hysterical responses from other state Premiers - border closures to Sydney perhaps?
No dancing!