Australia state of NSW reports another one case of COVID-19 - some restrictions reintroduced

The wife of the man who tested positive yesterday has now tested positive.

Yesterday's case:

The source of the case has been found say health authorities.





Restrictions reimposed:

Household limit of 20 people/home from 5pm

No singing or dancing at indoor venues except at weddings

Masks to be worn indoors & on public transport

Premier of NSW, Gladys Berejiklian, once again takes a measured approach in her government's response. No wide-spread shutdown, just those mild (for Australia) restrictions.







Awaiting the more hysterical responses from other state Premiers - border closures to Sydney perhaps?





No dancing!



