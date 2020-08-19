Australia (state of Victoria) new coronavirus cases today 240

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The COVID-19 infection numbers also include deaths, 13 added to the toll overnight. 


more to come  
---
Victoria is Australia's 2nd most populous state. Its capital city, Melbourne, is the 2nd most populous city in Australia. Melbourne is under a 'stage 4' lockdown, which includes mandatory mask wearing outside a person's home, an 8pm to 5 am curfew, a one hour limit on outdoor exercise time each day, and more. 

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose