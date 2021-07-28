Australia - Sydney lockdown formally extended for another 4 weeks

Premier of Australia's most populous state New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, says capital city Sydney to remain in lockdown through to August 28.

Sorry people in Sydney, terrible news for you and your great city.





Tighter restrictions have been imposed in a further 3 local areas of the city.





Today's new case count rises again to another record for this wave, 177.

22 in community for part of infectious period

46 for all of infectious period

22+46 out and about ... this will ensure further rises in fresh cases, unfortunately.





---

Still to come from Australia today: