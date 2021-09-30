Chatter around the Australian PM to announce the resumption of international flights by December

The thing about Australian Prime Minister Morrison is he loves announcing things.

Sometimes they have substance. Sometimes not.





Anyway, expected at some stage today:

International travel to resume by December

Flights into whichever state is willing to take them

There will be no 'travel bubbles'

No restricted countries

Vaccinated people will be free to travel from anywhere in the world and do 7 days home quarantine

This sounds a little far fetched to me. I mean, he might announce this but as to whether anything like that comes to fruition in December ... well, we'll see.





Comes via decent sources though in local media.





If so it'd be a strong sign of a reopening economy.