Australia to investigate two post vaccination deaths
Reports from Australia that two men have died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in New South Wales.
- a man aged in his 50's, and a man in his 70s
- Health authorities will conduct an investigation to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that lead to death.
- The Federal Department of Health said it won't comment. It said reporting of an adverse event to the Therapeutic Goods Administration post-vaccination did not automatically link the death to the vaccine.
Info via local media here in Australia