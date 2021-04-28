Australia to investigate two post vaccination deaths

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reports from Australia that two men have died after receiving a coronavirus vaccine in New South Wales. 

  • a man aged in his 50's, and a man in his 70s
  • Health authorities will conduct an investigation to assess the likelihood that the vaccine contributed to the event or medical condition that lead to death.
  • The Federal Department of Health said it won't comment. It said reporting of an adverse event to the Therapeutic Goods Administration post-vaccination did not automatically link the death to the vaccine. 
Info via local media here in Australia 

