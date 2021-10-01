Australia to reopen international border in November says PM Morrison

Announcement points (in brief):

Morrison says our government is setting out the framework for how international travel will look in coming months

says states and territories will begin program at different times given varying vaccination rates but we expect system to commence in November

changes mean there will be no travel restrictions if you are a vaccinated Australian entering or leaving our shores

says TGA advised Sinovac, Covishield vaccines should be considered as 'recognised vaccines' for international travel

Let's see how this goes. I remain skeptical this will happen within the timeframe announced but I sure hope it does.