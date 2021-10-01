Australia to reopen international border in November says PM Morrison
We had the rumours of this earlier today:
Announcement points (in brief):
Morrison says our government is setting out the framework for how international travel will look in coming months
- says states and territories will begin program at different times given varying vaccination rates but we expect system to commence in November
- changes mean there will be no travel restrictions if you are a vaccinated Australian entering or leaving our shores
- says TGA advised Sinovac, Covishield vaccines should be considered as 'recognised vaccines' for international travel