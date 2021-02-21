Australia to take measures to stop coins being used by drug traffickers

Here's an interesting item in the Australian Financial Review about coins, real-life coins as it happens not crypto ones.

A security vulnerability at the Royal Australian Mint has led to an unauthorized 'removal' of coins from the Mint. Two drug traffickers have been found with the missing coins in their possession.





The article is coy on what the security vulnerability at the Mint is/was so if you are looking at getting in the action you'll have to figure it out yourself. :-D









Speaking of coins, here's the surge of the Bit variety the continued over the weekend:















