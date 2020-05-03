Coming up from Australia today - high frequency data on coronavirus economic impact Sun 3 May 2020 21:55:51 GMT Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News share From the Australian Bureau of Statistics during the session, data on " Business Indicators, Business Impacts of COVID-19, April 2020"This survey is a new one from the ABS aimed at showing the information on the prevalence and nature of impacts from COVID-19 on businesses operating in Australiaa weekly publication from the ABSIn addition to the regular info from the stats folks (and other sources):Here is what's on the economic calendar in Asia today See here for global coronavirus case data